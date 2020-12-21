Iranian currency rates for December 21

Finance 21 December 2020 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to December 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,185 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 21

Iranian rial on December 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,080

56,785

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,373

47,556

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,052

5,094

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,829

4,892

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,881

6,920

1 Indian rupee

INR

570

571

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,036

138,094

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,237

26,235

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,629

40,654

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,689

32,847

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,806

29,992

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,848

2,889

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,468

5,506

1 Russian ruble

RUB

567

573

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,807

32,019

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,514

31,632

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,557

49,562

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,235

2,238

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,425

35,497

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,321

31,331

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,407

6,424

100 Thai baths

THB

139,845

140,750

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,386

10,395

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,132

38,197

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

51,185

51,509

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,010

10,009

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,809

12,788

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,967

2,974

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,739

16,767

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,796

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,365

87,380

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,080

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,241 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 314,847 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,593 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian Silknet operator maintains strong profitability on operational level
Georgian Silknet operator maintains strong profitability on operational level
Weekly overview of developments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Weekly overview of developments in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data
Georian Silknet sees growth in mobile data
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan hikes production of oil bitumen in 11M2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan up Finance 11:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan shares footage of heavily damaged poet's mausoleum in liberated Shusha (VIDEO) Society 11:07
Iran to attract investors to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Oil&Gas 11:04
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 11:03
Kazakhstan introduces bill on economic recovery Finance 11:03
Exchange rate flexibility allows Georgian lari to work as shock absorber Business 11:01
Russia supplies pipes to Turkmenistan for TAPI pipeline construction Business 11:01
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 21 Uzbekistan 11:00
Zamira Hajiyeva losses appeal against £22 million confiscation order Society 11:00
Flights from Britain to Poland to be halted on Monday night Europe 10:56
Pharmaceutical exports from India to Uzbekistan rose amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:37
Turkmenistan to sign additional agreements on supply of electricity to Afghanistan Business 10:36
Turkmen made gasoline sold to number of countries on country’s exchange Business 10:29
Uzbekistan to increase aquaculture sector efficiency with participation of FAO experts Uzbekistan 10:29
Iran to increase salaries of nurses Society 10:28
Iran's new budget plan to encourage investment Business 10:24
Iran's Tehran Stock Exchange records gains Business 10:21
Share of renewables in EU’s energy mix more than doubled Oil&Gas 10:20
Iran's Parliament to consider eliminating subsidized foreign exchange rate Business 10:09
Iran's auto industry to increase quality control Transport 10:05
If Southern Gas Corridor starts shipment by late 2020, Azerbaijan should see revenues in 2021 – IMF Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 21 Finance 10:01
Emerson updates on works under contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 09:56
Iran's Pars Khodro raises production Business 09:21
Iran sets to import buses in exchange for exporting oil Business 09:19
Remaining on FATF blacklist doubles effect of sanctions against Iran - expert Politics 09:17
Azerbaijan planting fruit trees for low-income families within Social Gardens project (PHOTO) Society 09:11
Iran to increase legumes production Business 09:07
Iran completes merger of several banks Finance 09:05
Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne US 08:41
Turkey suspends some flights over COVID-19 mutation Turkey 08:05
Japan's record $1 trln budget highlights COVID-19 challenge to growth, debt Finance 07:36
Lithuania eyes developing co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector Transport 07:01
Israel bans flights from Britain over new COVID-19 variant Israel 06:19
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 2.49 mln: Africa CDC Other News 05:38
Processing of Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s refinery enlarges Oil&Gas 05:01
Belgium to ban flights and trains from UK Europe 04:35
Turkey's total COVID-19 cases exceed 2.02 mln Turkey 04:01
UK PM Johnson to chair emergency response meeting on COVID travel, freight Europe 03:24
Saudi Arabia to suspend all int'l commercial flights for a week Arab World 02:47
UK, EU to continue "difficult" trade talks on Monday, says UK source Europe 02:13
Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain Europe 01:29
WHO in touch with UK on COVID-19 variant, seeks clearer picture Other News 00:46
Iran discloses volume of pomegranate production Business 00:13
Azerbaijan, Italy negotiating to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories Oil&Gas 00:13
Iran’s Zanganeh departs for Moscow to hold energy talks Business 20 December 23:45
EBRD allocates $2.8mn loan to Uzbek manufacturer of disposable medical goods Finance 20 December 23:40
EU, WHO team up to help Georgian healthcare system cope with pandemic Georgia 20 December 23:35
Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties Other News 20 December 23:13
Germany has not yet identified coronavirus mutation reported in Britain - minister Europe 20 December 22:42
Ukraine nears 1 million COVID-19 cases Other News 20 December 22:26
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company declares production data for its refinery Oil&Gas 20 December 21:47
Netherlands bans flights from UK over new coronavirus strain Europe 20 December 21:46
WHO reports over 795,000 new daily cases of COVID-2019 across Other News 20 December 21:39
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 20 December 21:13
Turkmenistan plans to increase production of agricultural crops Business 20 December 21:01
European neighbours shut doors to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads Europe 20 December 20:52
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 20 December 20:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising Finance 20 December 20:03
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund signs tender agreement on car purchases Business 20 December 20:01
Netherlands bans flights from UK over new coronavirus strain Transport 20 December 19:29
Iran unveils number of imported cars Business 20 December 19:00
Building collapses in Lisbon, injuring at least 5 people Europe 20 December 18:32
Civilians bear war brunt in Afghanistan as 28 killed, 47 injured in 3 days Other News 20 December 17:57
Azerbaijani MFA calls on House of Representatives of Dutch Parliament to abandon its one-sided position Politics 20 December 17:19
Georgian gov’t determining high risk groups for vaccination, working to receive vaccine ‘as soon as possible’ Georgia 20 December 17:00
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover down in 11M2020 Uzbekistan 20 December 16:59
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 20 Society 20 December 16:57
Azerbaijan reports 2,961 new COVID-19 cases, 4,317 recoveries Society 20 December 16:40
Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker Other News 20 December 16:28
Russia reports highest coronavirus case tally over past two weeks Russia 20 December 15:44
Indian community NGO distributes free food to needy in Myanmar amid COVID-19 outbreak Other News 20 December 15:09
US welcomes agreements signed by India, Bangladesh to bolster ties Other News 20 December 15:06
Georgia reports 1 731 coronavirus cases, 4 599 recoveries, 39 deaths Georgia 20 December 14:00
'Brand-new Turkey' built with various infrastructure projects over 18 years Construction 20 December 13:59
Iran boosts volume of caviar exports Business 20 December 13:58
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to UNIDO Director General Kazakhstan 20 December 13:56
Construction of a railway line in Iran's Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province underway Construction 20 December 13:55
Azerbaijan cancelling law 'On conditional financial unit' Politics 20 December 13:50
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms Finance 20 December 13:38
Indonesian president inaugurates $3 billion 'strategic' port Transport 20 December 12:46
Thailand holds provincial elections in test of democracy Other News 20 December 11:58
Azerbaijan disseminates video footage from Chukhurmehle village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 20 December 11:23
Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain Transport 20 December 10:57
Export train from Turkey completes landmark trip to China in 12 days Transport 20 December 10:40
The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister Georgia 20 December 10:38
No obstacle to broader Iran-Austria ties - Envoy Politics 20 December 10:35
Canada nearly twofold decreases exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 20 December 10:31
Georgian Silknet operator maintains strong profitability on operational level ICT 20 December 10:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 20 December 09:30
CDC advisory group votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine World 20 December 08:39
Argentina reports 5,795 new COVID-19 cases World 20 December 08:22
Azerbaijan to auction over hundred state properties Business 20 December 08:00
Turkish Parliament adopts central government's budget proposal for 2021 Turkey 20 December 08:00
Iran exports $50m worth of hand-woven carpets in 8 months Iran 20 December 07:33
Health Ministry of Georgia supports strict restrictions Georgia 20 December 07:30
Kazakhstan confirms 652 more coronavirus cases in 24 hrs Kazakhstan 20 December 07:25
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 20 December 07:01
All news