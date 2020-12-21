Iranian currency rates for December 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 29 have decreased compared to December 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,185 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 21 Iranian rial on December 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,080 56,785 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,373 47,556 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,052 5,094 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,829 4,892 1 Danish krone DKK 6,881 6,920 1 Indian rupee INR 570 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,036 138,094 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,237 26,235 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,629 40,654 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,689 32,847 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,806 29,992 1 South African rand ZAR 2,848 2,889 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,468 5,506 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,807 32,019 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,514 31,632 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,557 49,562 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,235 2,238 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,425 35,497 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,321 31,331 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,407 6,424 100 Thai baths THB 139,845 140,750 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,386 10,395 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,132 38,197 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,185 51,509 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,010 10,009 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,809 12,788 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,967 2,974 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,739 16,767 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,796 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,365 87,380 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,080 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 307,299 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,241 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 314,847 rials, and the price of $1 is 258,593 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.