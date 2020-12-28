Uzbek currency rates for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar continues to grow against the sum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from December 29.

The dollar continues to rise this week. The American currency rose by 3.15 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,476 soums.

The single European currency fell this time by 49.58 soums, amounting to 12.786 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, the ruble fell by 1.55 soums and amounted to 141.27 soums.

It was noted that the dollar exchange rate in Uzbekistan, after a slight decline, has been increasing for nine weeks in a row now.

