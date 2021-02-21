Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 97.19 manat (3.1 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,057.232 manat, which is by 1.8 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 8 3,078.8 Feb. 15 3,099.95 Feb. 9 3,130.26 Feb. 16 3,104.49 Feb. 10 3,132.62 Feb. 17 3,046.77 Feb. 11 3,123.6 Feb. 18 3,032.19 Feb. 12 3,098.18 Feb. 19 3,002.76 Average weekly 3,112.69 Average weekly 3,057.232

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.4327 manat (3.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.52 manat, which is by 0.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 8 45.8103 Feb. 15 46.8292 Feb. 9 46.7886 Feb. 16 47.4531 Feb. 10 46.5423 Feb. 17 46.4447 Feb. 11 45.6374 Feb. 18 46.4896 Feb. 12 45.9351 Feb. 19 45.3965 Average weekly 46.14 Average weekly 46.52

During the outgoing week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 63.83 manat (2.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,174.658 manat, which is by 6.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 8 1929,61 Feb. 15 2176,43 Feb. 9 2008,77 Feb. 16 2267,5 Feb. 10 2055,22 Feb. 17 2146,57 Feb. 11 2118,67 Feb. 18 2170,19 Feb. 12 2078,95 Feb. 19 2112,6 Average weekly 2038,244 Average weekly 2174,658

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 71.3 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,057.776 manat, which is by 1.8 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 8 3,972.48 Feb. 15 4,057.72 Feb. 9 3,996.6 Feb. 16 4,112.9 Feb. 10 3,958.28 Feb. 17 4,062.41 Feb. 11 3,996.99 Feb. 18 4,069.43 Feb. 12 3,996.17 Feb. 19 3,986.42 Average weekly 3,984.104 Average weekly 4,057.776

---

