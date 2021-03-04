Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on March 4 have decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Thus, an ounce of gold fell by 37.9185 manat or $22.3 (1.29 percent), amounting to 2,911.3095 manat or $1,712, and an ounce of silver - by 0.9539 manat or 56 cents (2.1 percent), amounting to 44.3974 manat or $26.1. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 69.1645 manat or $40.68 (3.38 percent) and amounted to 1,974.21 manat or $1,161, and per ounce of palladium - by 23.5025 manat or $13.8 (0.58 percent), amounting to 4,008.8975 manat or $2,358.
Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 187.3825 manat or $1,102 (6 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.6726 manat or $39 cents (1.5 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 129.948 manat or $76.4 (7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 174.9385 manat or $102.9 (4.6 percent).
Over the year, gold rose by 117.7335 manat or $69.2 (4.2 percent), silver - by 15.0705 manat or $8.86 (51.4 percent), platinum - by 464.27 manat or $273.1 (30.7 percent), and palladium fell by 2,216.035 manat or $1,303 (5.2 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Mar.4, 2021
|
2,911.3095
|
44.3974
|
1,974.21
|
4,008.8975
|
Mar.3, 2021
|
2,949.228
|
45.3513
|
2,043.3745
|
4,032.4
|
Feb.4, 2021
|
3,098.692
|
45.07
|
1,844.262
|
3,833.959
|
Mar.4, 2020
|
2,793.576
|
29.3269
|
1,509.94
|
4,230.501
|
Change in a day
|
in man.
|
-37.9185
|
-0.9539
|
-69.1645
|
-23.5025
|
in %
|
-1.29
|
-2.1
|
-3.38
|
-0.58
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-187.3825
|
-0.6726
|
129.948
|
174.9385
|
in %
|
-6
|
-1.5
|
7
|
4.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
117.7335
|
15.0705
|
464.27
|
-221.6035
|
in %
|
4.2
|
51.4
|
30.7
|
-5.2
---
