Turkmen Dayhanbank introduces new type of loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan introduces a new Talyp karzy ("Student loan") loan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The loan amount is up to 42,000 Turkmen manat (over $12,000), and the interest rate is 8 percent per annum.

The loan is provided in the non-cash form to citizens of Turkmenistan to pay for training in secondary special and higher educational institutions for a period of 3 years.

As it was reported earlier, work is underway to introduce digital technologies into Turkmenistan’s banking sector.

The introduction of digital technologies into the banking sector of the country will expand the range of banking services and the capabilities of the national payment system provided to customers, as well as increase the competitiveness of credit institutions.

In general, the country's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of non-cash payments is increasing, and payment for goods and services is being implemented through banking terminals.

