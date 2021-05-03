Uzbek currency rates for May 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has fallen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from May 4.

The American currency fell by 0.5. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,522 soums.

The single European currency also decreased by 47.96 soums, amounting to 12,680 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it also fell by 1.56 soums and currently amounts to 138.88 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical, and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments, will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

