Iranian currency rates for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 17 have decreased compared to May 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 51,048 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 18 Iranian rial on May 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 59,328 59,212 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,576 46,586 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,042 5,037 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,081 5,105 1 Danish krone DKK 6,865 6,859 1 Indian rupee INR 573 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,522 139,172 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,563 27,605 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,471 38,405 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,784 34,695 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,290 30,480 1 South African rand ZAR 2,977 2,971 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,049 4,971 1 Russian ruble RUB 569 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,616 32,657 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,449 31,535 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,561 49,509 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,132 2,130 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,634 35,666 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,417 9,423 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,524 6,525 100 Thai baths THB 133,383 133,861 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,168 10,181 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,969 37,290 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 51,048 51,012 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,822 9,811 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,379 12,252 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,942 2,957 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,796 16,734 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,627 87,910 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,686 3,681 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 267,860 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,386 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 250,448 rials, and the price of $1 is 206,205 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 220,000-223,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 267,000-270,000 rials.