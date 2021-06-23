Iranian currency rates for June 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to June 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,022 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 23 Iranian rial on June 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,472 58,032 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,654 45,531 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,939 4,880 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,900 4,847 1 Danish krone DKK 6,727 6,706 1 Indian rupee INR 565 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,396 139,359 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,657 26,711 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,924 38,115 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,410 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,968 33,738 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,409 29,189 1 South African rand ZAR 2,929 2,930 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,849 4,793 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,617 31,512 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,205 31,228 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,555 49,525 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,114 2,113 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,131 35,232 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,380 9,406 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,482 6,508 100 Thai baths THB 132,352 133,464 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,098 10,148 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,925 36,996 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,022 49,861 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,822 9,812 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,313 13,271 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,911 2,922 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 537 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,554 16,666 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,183 86,543 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,680 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,061 rials, and the price of $1 is 235,145 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 250,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,319 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 236,000-239,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 280,000-283,000 rials.