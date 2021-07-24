Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
July 12
|
-
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
1.7
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
1.7
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
1.7
|
July 22
|
1.7
|
July 16
|
1.7
|
July 23
|
1.7
|
July 17
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0049 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.003. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0078 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
July 12
|
2.0176
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
2.0176
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
2.0029
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
2.0117
|
July 22
|
2.0058
|
July 16
|
2.008
|
July 23
|
2.0009
|
July 17
|
2.0071
|
Average weekly
|
2.0108
|
Average weekly
|
2.003
The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
July 12
|
0.0228
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
0.0229
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
0.0229
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
0.0229
|
July 22
|
0.023
|
July 16
|
0.0229
|
July 23
|
0.0231
|
July 17
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.19855. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.00085 manat (0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
July 12
|
0.1962
|
July 19
|
-
|
July 13
|
0.1969
|
July 20
|
-
|
July 14
|
0.197
|
July 21
|
-
|
July 15
|
0.198
|
July 22
|
0.1986
|
July 16
|
0.1984
|
July 23
|
0.1985
|
July 17
|
0.1994
|
Average weekly
|
0.1977
|
Average weekly
|
0.19855
