Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 12 - July 19 - July 13 1.7 July 20 - July 14 1.7 July 21 - July 15 1.7 July 22 1.7 July 16 1.7 July 23 1.7 July 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went up by 0.0049 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.003. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0078 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 12 2.0176 July 19 - July 13 2.0176 July 20 - July 14 2.0029 July 21 - July 15 2.0117 July 22 2.0058 July 16 2.008 July 23 2.0009 July 17 2.0071 Average weekly 2.0108 Average weekly 2.003

The official rate of the manat against the ruble lowered by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 12 0.0228 July 19 - July 13 0.0229 July 20 - July 14 0.0229 July 21 - July 15 0.0229 July 22 0.023 July 16 0.0229 July 23 0.0231 July 17 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.19855. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.00085 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 12 0.1962 July 19 - July 13 0.1969 July 20 - July 14 0.197 July 21 - July 15 0.198 July 22 0.1986 July 16 0.1984 July 23 0.1985 July 17 0.1994 Average weekly 0.1977 Average weekly 0.19855

