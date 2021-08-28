Iranian currency rates for August 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to August 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,536 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 28 Iranian rial on August 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,821 57,641 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,049 45,975 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,860 4,829 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,815 4,762 1 Danish krone DKK 6,662 6,640 1 Indian rupee INR 572 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,519 139,561 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,231 25,323 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,237 38,172 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,394 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,296 33,270 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,443 29,245 1 South African rand ZAR 2,852 2,806 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,030 5,012 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 568 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,693 30,514 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,212 31,029 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,281 49,294 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,095 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,555 35,220 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,275 9,274 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,490 6,486 100 Thai baths THB 128,994 127,963 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,022 9,988 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,111 36,070 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,229 1 euro EUR 49,536 49,385 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,830 9,860 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,478 13,463 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,916 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,678 16,687 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,720 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,289 84,406 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,986 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 318,381 rials, and the price of $1 is 269,942 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,846 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,834 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 318,000-321,000 rials.

