Azerbaijan, Turkey talk issues of forming relations in insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the formation of relations in the field of insurance, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA)

According to the information, a working visit of representatives of the AIA took place within the framework of a memorandum signed between the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and the Insurance Association of Turkey.

During the visit, Executive Director of the AIA Elmar Mirsalayev and the delegation of the Association met with various insurance companies and organizations of the fraternal country and got acquainted with the experience of insurance in Turkey.

It is reported that a meeting was held with the leadership of the Insurance Association of Turkey. Chairman of the Turkish Insurance Association Atilla Benli said that he invited as a guest of honor the leadership of the AIA to the traditional "Insurance Week" that will be held in Istanbul in 2022.

Also, a meeting was held with the management of the fund of the Turkish Insurance Institute, which organizes massive trainings to improve the human resources of local participants in the insurance market, as well as increase the knowledge and skills of insurers.

At the meeting, it was decided to determine the directions of new trainings, which will be organized at the next stage in accordance with the needs of the local market. The visit also included meetings with insurance companies operating in Turkey in the fields of life insurance, non-life insurance and reinsurance.

Furthermore, during these meetings, representatives of the AIA were provided with information on current trends and tendencies in the insurance market of the brotherly country.

As a result of meetings with companies, an agreement was reached to organize Zoom meetings and webinars with Turkish insurance specialists working in relevant areas in Azerbaijan in order to exchange experience and information.

According to the AIA, such visits and events, organized to study the world experience and its application in the local market, will be continued at the next stage.

On December 21, 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the AIA and the Insurance Association of Turkey.