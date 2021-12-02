Azerbaijani Customs Committee exceeds forecast for transfers to state budget in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee accomplished the forecast on transfers to the state budget by 111.19 percent from January through November 2021, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The amount transferred to the state budget in excess of the forecast via the committee amounted to 396.3 million manat ($233.1 million), Mehdiyev noted.

In 2020, the State Customs Committee accomplished the forecast for budget revenues by 102.83 percent.

The revenues from the committee amounted to 3.9 billion manat ($2.3 billion) compared to the forecast of 3.8 billion manat ($2.2 billion).