Iranian currency rates for Dec. 7

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to December 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,385 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.7 Iranian rial on Dec.6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,660 55,580 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,374 45,766 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,619 4,590 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,605 4,607 1 Danish krone DKK 6,372 6,389 1 Indian rupee INR 558 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,760 138,429 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,791 23,764 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,065 37,228 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,385 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,848 32,697 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,345 28,347 1 South African rand ZAR 2,640 2,610 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,053 3,065 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 569 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,586 29,392 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,674 30,601 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,001 48,998 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,080 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,658 34,673 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,132 9,157 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,589 6,587 100 Thai baths THB 124,156 124,023 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,926 9,928 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,574 35,553 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,385 47,506 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,583 9,584 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,591 13,426 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,909 2,908 1 Afghan afghani AFN 436 438 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,448 16,536 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,327 83,362 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,719 3,721 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,425 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,060 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,366 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000 - 313,000 rials.

