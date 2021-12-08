Iran`s National Development Fund voices readiness to back mega projects
TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 8
Trend:
Iran`s National Development Fund expressed its readiness to support mega projects, Mehdi Ghazanfari the head of the National Development Fund (NDF) said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Ghazanfari pointed to NDF's important role in making sure Iran's economy continues to grow.
He expressed hope for the combined efforts of financial aid of large holdings, banks and the National Development Fund, to help Iran achieve high rate of economic growth across Iran.
Ghazanfari noted that the main goal of NDF is to boost coordination with government, regarding the economic policies, to control inflation and achieve sustainable economic growth.
