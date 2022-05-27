Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 252 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, five investors submitted nine bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices reached 89.7 million manat ($52.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.9257 manat or $57.64 (3.03 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of the bonds is February 3, 2023.