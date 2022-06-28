Azerbaijan to auction property of Bank Standard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard CJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on July 20, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A property complex with an area of 1,034.83 square meters is put up for auction in Azerbaijan’s Khirdalan city, at the address lane 1, Rashid Behbudov street.

The starting price is 730,000 manat ($429,400).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Badamdar Highway 27, Sabayil district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Phone: (+99450) 206-66-67, (+99455) 206-66-67.