Iranian currency rates for July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,727 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 2 Iranian rial on June 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,614 51,016 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,650 44,004 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,065 4,118 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,219 4,258 1 Danish krone DKK 5,879 5,913 1 Indian rupee INR 533 533 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,818 136,835 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,526 20,445 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,101 30,771 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,520 32,641 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,995 26,128 1 South African rand ZAR 2,560 2,581 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,505 2,524 1 Russian ruble RUB 759 785 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,518 28,913 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,055 30,169 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,954 45,018 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,174 1,173 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,253 33,270 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,702 8,728 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,268 6,269 100 Thai baths THB 117,877 119,315 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,530 9,545 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,326 32,337 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,727 43,991 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,045 8,969 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,637 14,287 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,825 1 Afghan afghani AFN 479 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,432 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,186 76,418 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,123 3,953 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,702 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,299 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,512 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 333,000-336,000 rials.

