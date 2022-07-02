...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for July 2

Finance Materials 2 July 2022 09:55
Iranian currency rates for July 2

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to June 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,727 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 2

Iranian rial on June 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,614

51,016

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,650

44,004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,065

4,118

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,219

4,258

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,879

5,913

1 Indian rupee

INR

533

533

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,818

136,835

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,526

20,445

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,101

30,771

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,520

32,641

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,995

26,128

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,560

2,581

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,505

2,524

1 Russian ruble

RUB

759

785

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,518

28,913

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,055

30,169

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,954

45,018

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,174

1,173

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,253

33,270

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,702

8,728

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,268

6,269

100 Thai baths

THB

117,877

119,315

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,530

9,545

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,326

32,337

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,727

43,991

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,045

8,969

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,637

14,287

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,825

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

479

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,432

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,186

76,418

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,123

3,953

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,702 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,299 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,512 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 333,000-336,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more