Baku branch of National Bank of Pakistan makes appeal to creditors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Baku branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), which is under liquidation, made an appeal to its creditors, Trend reports citing the online 'Taxes' newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the newspaper, creditors can submit their claims to Apt. 9A, November 8 Str., Khatai district, Baku, within two months.

The banking license No. 248 of June 30, 2005 issued to the NBP Baku branch was revoked on a voluntary basis, following the decision of the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated October 11, 2022.