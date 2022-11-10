Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund puts bonds up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. An auction for placement of the Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund’s bonds with a circulation period of 9,000 days was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 10, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the BSE, one investor submitted one bid during the auction. The total amount of nominal bids was 30 million manat ($17.6 million), while the placement volume of the bonds - 30 million manat ($17.6 million) as well.

The maturity date of the bonds is June 5, 2047.