Iranian currency rates for November 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 have decreased in price, compared to November 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,656 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 17 Iranian rial on November 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,928 49,918 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,465 44,465 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,009 4,025 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,195 4,215 1 Danish krone DKK 5,869 5,856 1 Indian rupee INR 516 519 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,362 136,415 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,918 18,959 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,086 30,139 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,251 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,492 31,622 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,810 25,925 1 South African rand ZAR 2,435 2,434 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,257 2,258 1 Russian ruble RUB 697 693 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,279 28,471 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,642 30,655 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,250 41,100 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,144 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,213 32,415 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,562 8,483 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,926 5,961 100 Thai baths THB 118,474 118,140 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,243 9,256 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,482 31,973 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,656 43,557 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,133 9,129 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,359 15,387 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,690 2,704 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,699 16,755 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,186 73,375 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,156 4,167 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,017 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,442 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,004 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,291 rials, and the price of $1 is 278,314 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 353,000-356,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 365,000-368,000 rials.

