Azerbaijan's National Depository Center, ADB discuss capital market development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A meeting has been held between representatives of the National Depository Center (NDC) of Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports on November 25 via the NDC.

According to the center, during the meeting, issues of providing technical support to the development of the capital market, as well as measures to determine the necessary market infrastructure were discussed.

The National Depository Center public entity is an integral part of the national depository system. The center is aimed to arrange and manage the depository's activity, which is engaged in holding securities, registering property rights and other rights to them, as well as in providing services related to transactions in securities in the Azerbaijan Republic.