Azerbaijani banks to expand cooperation with Mastercard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijani banks are interested in cooperation with Mastercard company on the Cross Border Send project (transfer of funds to bank accounts), General Manager, Türkiye and Azerbaijan at Mastercard Husnu Avsar Gurdal said during a press conference on the results of 2022 in Baku on December 15, Trend reports.

According to Gurdal, a cooperation agreement has been reached with four banks so far.

"A similar agreement with three more banks is expected to be reached in the near future. We have no doubt that all banks will join this," he noted.

The general manager emphasized that the expansion of the application of this solution [the Cross Border Send project] will allow to increase the number and volume of non-cash payments, leading to even greater transparency in the movement of funds.