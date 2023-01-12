Real estate of Azerbaijan's Bank Standard to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The real estate of Azerbaijan's Bank Standard (in liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on January 26, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

A non-residential premise of 139.9 square meters, located at 17 Koroghlu Rahimov str., Narimanov district of Baku, will be auctioned. The starting price is 1.1 million manat ($650,000).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days.

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455) 206-66-67

Address: 27 Badamdar highway, Sabayil district, Baku.