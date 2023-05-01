Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks upcoming decision on interest rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The date of the announcement by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) of the next decision on the parameters of the interest rate corridor has been announced, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

The next decision of the CBA board on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made public on May 3.

On March 29, the CBA decided to raise the discount rate by 0.25 percentage points to 8.75 percent.

Thus, the upper limit of the percentage corridor was raised from 9.5 percent to 9.75 percent, and the lower limit from 6.75 percent to 7 percent.