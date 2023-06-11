Iranian currency rate for June 11

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 11 June 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,171 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 11

Rial on June 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,813

52,836

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,492

46,529

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,879

3,880

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,904

3,904

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,059

6,058

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,721

136,711

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,637

14,641

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,132

30,138

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,064

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,428

31,476

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,752

25,734

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,244

2,244

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,797

1,791

1 Russian ruble

RUB

508

510

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,211

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,302

28,309

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,260

31,262

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,983

38,803

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,421

1,416

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,815

31,828

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,698

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,893

5,892

100 Thai baths

THB

121,414

121,419

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,102

9,104

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,509

32,581

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,171

45,146

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,416

9,404

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,112

16,132

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,830

2,823

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

491

491

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,935

74,875

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,968

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,590 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,537 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,720 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 528,000-531,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

