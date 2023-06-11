Iranian currency rate for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to June 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,171 rials.

Currency Rial on June 11 Rial on June 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,813 52,836 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,492 46,529 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,879 3,880 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,904 3,904 1 Danish krone DKK 6,059 6,058 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,721 136,711 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,637 14,641 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,132 30,138 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,064 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,428 31,476 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,752 25,734 1 South African rand ZAR 2,244 2,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,797 1,791 1 Russian ruble RUB 508 510 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,302 28,309 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,260 31,262 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,983 38,803 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,421 1,416 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,815 31,828 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,698 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,893 5,892 100 Thai baths THB 121,414 121,419 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,102 9,104 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,509 32,581 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,171 45,146 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,416 9,404 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,112 16,132 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,830 2,823 1 Afghan afghani AFN 491 491 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,935 74,875 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,590 rials, and the price of $1 is 419,892 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,537 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,720 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 528,000-531,000 rials.

