Iranian currency rates for August 20

Finance Materials 20 August 2023 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 25 decreased in price compared to August 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,706 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 20

Rial on August 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,481

53,506

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,617

47,632

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,828

3,832

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,942

3,950

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,128

6,130

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,974

136,391

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,256

14,147

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,886

28,934

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,975

30,978

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,872

24,947

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,212

2,215

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,553

1,550

1 Russian ruble

RUB

447

448

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,811

26,934

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,926

30,986

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,349

38,375

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,299

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,554

31,549

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,711

8,713

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,776

5,769

100 Thai baths

THB

118,617

118,743

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,039

9,036

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,339

31,320

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,706

45,673

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,256

9,250

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,019

16,068

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,747

2,745

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

498

495

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,640

16,788

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,701

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,798

74,701

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,832

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,548 rials and the price of $1 is 413,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,681 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,542 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000–488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

