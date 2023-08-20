Iranian currency rates for August 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 20, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 25 decreased in price compared to August 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,706 rials.

Currency Rial on August 20 Rial on August 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,481 53,506 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,617 47,632 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,828 3,832 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,942 3,950 1 Danish krone DKK 6,128 6,130 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,974 136,391 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,256 14,147 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,886 28,934 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,063 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,975 30,978 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,872 24,947 1 South African rand ZAR 2,212 2,215 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,553 1,550 1 Russian ruble RUB 447 448 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,811 26,934 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,926 30,986 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,349 38,375 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,299 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,554 31,549 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,711 8,713 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,776 5,769 100 Thai baths THB 118,617 118,743 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,039 9,036 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,339 31,320 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,706 45,673 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,256 9,250 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,019 16,068 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,747 2,745 1 Afghan afghani AFN 498 495 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,640 16,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,701 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,798 74,701 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,548 rials and the price of $1 is 413,096 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,681 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,542 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 485,000–488,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

