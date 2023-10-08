Iranian currency rates for October 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to October 7.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,496 rials.

Currency Rial on October 8 Rial on October 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,404 51,469 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,154 46,239 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,832 3,840 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,847 3,849 1 Danish krone DKK 5,961 5,969 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,333 135,841 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,835 15,044 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,138 28,172 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,062 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,720 30,753 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,152 25,180 1 South African rand ZAR 2,175 2,177 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,525 1,521 1 Russian ruble RUB 416 418 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,803 26,851 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,779 30,788 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,162 38,096 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,299 1,296 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,568 31,515 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,581 8,576 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,806 5,839 100 Thai baths THB 113,732 113,817 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,912 8,911 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,173 31,269 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,496 44,500 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,802 8,793 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,719 15,743 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,691 2,685 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,749 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,116 74,149 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,823 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,594 rials and the price of $1 is 412,099 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,903 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,635 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 534,000–537,000 rials.

