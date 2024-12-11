Azerbaijan's Central Bank names revenues of institutions, enterprises from securities market (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The organizations, institutions, and enterprises of Azerbaijan received revenues of $698 million from the securities market in the period from January through September this year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“$207 million of this amount comes from the third quarter of this year," he said.

According to Nasirov, the net financial assets of Azerbaijan have risen by $1.39 billion during the reporting period.

"The growth over the past nine months was driven by an increase in foreign direct investments by around $584 million (three times less than the same period last year), an increase in portfolio investments by more than $724.5 million (nine times higher), and an increase in other investments by $82.4 million," he said.

The official also highlighted that during this period, Azerbaijan's net financial liabilities decreased by $2.17 billion.

"The decrease over the nine months was due to several factors: an increase in foreign direct investments attracted to Azerbaijan by more than $4.52 billion (a 3.4 percent increase compared to last year); a decrease in the repatriation of foreign investments by around $4.75 billion (a 6.9 percent drop); an increase in oil bonus payments by nearly $457.8 million (a 2.8 percent reduction); a decrease in portfolio investments by about $960.6 million (a 38.8 percent increase); and a reduction in other investments by more than $1.44 billion (where growth was observed last year)," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel