US hails upcoming COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is resonating globally and hailed by authoritative experts, Trend reports via the Caspian Policy Center, one of the leading think tanks on the Caspian region.

Commenting on this issue, the retired US diplomat, ex-ambassador to Kazakhstan Richard Hoagland, who mediated the resolution of the former Karabakh conflict, and carried out various diplomatic duties in the CIS countries, said that Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship at COP29 will increase Europe's interest in the Caspian region.

To note, COP29 will take place in Baku on November 11-22.

The topic of hosting this climate summit was discussed in early February and took the spotlight of negotiations between Azerbaijani officials and representatives from the White House, the US State Department, and other US agencies.

