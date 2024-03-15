Most vulnerable people stand at heart of climate action - IOM official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The most vulnerable people stand at the center of climate action, Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ugochi Daniels said at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

“They are the most vulnerable to climate changes while also being the least equipped and capable of adapting to them. We know that around 3.6 billion people in the world now live in severely susceptible climate zones,” she emphasized.

She highlighted that the least developed countries and tiny island states account for four percent of CO2 emissions, and that during the last 15 years, these countries have accounted for 70 percent of climate-related mortality.

"We know that the gap between where adaptation happens and where investment is done is enormous. And the disparity will continue to increase," she concluded.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider the factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as security issues and prospects for peace, building resilience in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, and will touch on conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food, and nuclear security. At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

