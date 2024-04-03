Azerbaijan pays great attention to enhancing green energy potential - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan pays great attention to enhancing green energy potential, the local MP Sevinj Huseynova told Trend.

She noted that the country has joined the global initiative to triple the share of renewable energy sources by 2030 and double energy efficiency.

"Azerbaijan possesses significant potential for green energy and pursues a targeted state policy for its effective utilization. The green potential of the country's Caspian Sea sector amounts to 150,000 megawatts. Today, as the leading state in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has become a country ensuring the energy security of European countries as well as several others. Its planned renewable energy production potential by 2030 is 5,000 megawatts. In 2023, the largest solar power station in the Caucasus and Central Asia region with a capacity of 230 megawatts was commissioned in the country, and the construction of new stations continues," the MP said.

Huseynova emphasized that experts highly appreciate the green potential of the country's liberated territories, especially Kalbajar and Lachin.

"They have significant potential for wind and solar energy. More than 10 hydroelectric power plants are planned to be built in Karabakh," she explained.

The MP noted that Azerbaijan actively cooperates with international organizations, various countries, and investors in the field of green energy, among others.

According to her, relevant laws and regulations have been adopted in Azerbaijan to develop the renewable energy sector and improve the legislation and institutional environment in this area.

"In the 5th item of the 'Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development' ('Clean Environment and Country of Green Growth) document, approved by the presidential decree on February 2, 2021, issues related to climate change and the use of renewable energy sources in all sectors of the economy are reflected. Thus, Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the sustainable satisfaction of the growing demand for energy resources worldwide, creating a balance between energy security, accessible energy supply, and environmental stability," Huseynova added.

