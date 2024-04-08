Azerbaijan's Deputy FM discusses preparations for COP29 with officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. A delegation headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev met with COP27 Special Representative Wael Aboulmagd and COP27 Chief Negotiator Mohamed Nasr in Cairo, the COP29's publication on X said, Trend reports.

The framework of the meeting also allowed the parties to discuss COP29 preparations.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Around 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

