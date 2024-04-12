Tehran to host exhibition-conference on renewable energy sources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The eighth exhibition-conference on renewable energy sources will take place in Tehran on May 27–28, Trend reports via the event organizer, the Iran Renewable Energy Conference (Iran REC 2024).

The conference aims to discuss achievements and plans regarding renewable energy sources, innovations, and transformations in the energy sector and economy.

Iran's target for the above sources is 10 GW by 2026, utilizing solar energy (with up to 300 sunny days per year), wind energy, and geothermal sources.

The Iranian government plans to increase the installed capacity of RES to over 100 GW.

In addition to speakers from Iranian energy institutions (ministries, the Iranian Space Agency, Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, and others), representatives from Germany (Werner Warmuth, CEO of PSE Projects), China, the honorary vice president of the World Wind Energy Association, Jami Hossein, and experts from several European and Asian international organizations will speak at the conference.

To note, the previous 7th conference on renewable energy sources was held on October 12–14, 2023, in Nicosia.

