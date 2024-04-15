Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in green energy events in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov is leaving for Abu Dhabi, where he will take part in two international events on April 16–18, the statement of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the Green Hydrogen Summit as well as in the 14th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The events are organized on April 16–18 within the framework of the global-wide "Sustainable Development Week"," as noted in a press release.

The Energy Ministry announces that Parviz Shahbazov will address a ministerial panel on "National Strategies and Policies to Accelerate the Development of the Green Hydrogen Economy" as part of the "Green Hydrogen Summit" as well as the 14th session of the IRENA Assembly.

"The IRENA event will feature a high-level meeting on 'Creating Incentive for Renewable Energy Systems'. The minister will address a high-level plenary session on 'Tripling Renewable Energy in the World'," the statement of the Energy Ministry reads.

