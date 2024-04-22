bp to assist in implementing current water projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency and bp have signed a cooperation agreement on April 22 to jointly work on identifying, selecting, and implementing potential water projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via bp.

"Initially, the cooperation will focus on three potential projects with a total value of $2.6 million over a period of two years," the bp press release specified.

The first project aims to establish a new water supply system in the Goychay district, designed to collect, settle, and treat floodwaters for land irrigation. The system's treatment capacity is planned to exceed 500,000 cubic meters of water annually, facilitating irrigation for up to 100 hectares of land.

The second project focuses on rehabilitating two underground water supply sources in the Tovuz district to produce up to 2.5 million cubic meters of fresh water annually. This quantity is sufficient to meet household consumption needs and irrigate the lands of approximately 15,000 community members.

The third project aims to implement 25 water supply systems, including drinking, irrigation, and sanitation, across Kurdamir, Ujar, Agdash, Yevlakh, Goranboy, and Samukh districts. This initiative will benefit about 20 rural settlements with a combined population of roughly 25 thousand people.

During the signing ceremony, Asad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Water Agency, highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to restore ecosystems, enhance the environment, and promote efficient water resource utilization, emphasizing the country's path towards a "green" future.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, expressed bp's pleasure in supporting the State Water Resources Agency's endeavors to aid rural communities facing freshwater shortages.

"We will prioritize regions facing inadequate access to fresh water or lacking safe water sources. Through our collaboration and joint projects, we aim to address the water requirements of thousands of individuals, ensuring access for domestic use, health, sanitation, and agricultural needs," Aslanbayli noted.

bp has been operating in Azerbaijan for 32 years and stands as a strategic partner in the country's execution of numerous projects.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel