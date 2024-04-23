Azerbaijan with COP29, joins global environmental remedies - Energy Intelligence's editor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. COP29 is an opportunity for Azerbaijan to announce itself to the world as a country taking part in solving global environmental problems, editor of London-based Energy Intelligence Michael Ritchie told Trend.

"During COP29 in November, all eyes will be on Azerbaijan. The event will be attended by tens of thousands of journalists, participants, and delegates. There will also be questions about why the oil and gas producer is taking part in the climate talks. But COP29 follows immediately after this conference in the United Arab Emirates, also a major oil and gas producer. The UK, where I come from, is also an oil and gas producer and has also hosted this conference. COP29 is an opportunity for Azerbaijan to announce itself to the world as a country that is taking part in solving global environmental problems," Ritchie said.

According to him, COP29 is crucial to achieve financial goals and to obtain additional funds, possibly from developed countries, for climate finance. It will also lay the groundwork for the next COP30 in Brazil.

To note, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The parties to the convention are 198 countries. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel