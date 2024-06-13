Azerbaijani SOCAR's Azneft PU, Sakuraz Green Energy to cooperate on battery solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. An agreement providing for strategic cooperation on battery energy storage was signed between the Azneft PU (Production Union) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Sakuraz Green Energy (SGE), Trend reports via SOCAR.

"This cooperation agreement with SGE concerns the extension of the lifespan of energy storage batteries and the provision of related technical services. The document aims to ensure sustainable energy solutions and cost savings for SOCAR and its facilities in Azerbaijan," SOCAR said.

The parties will collaborate in all areas of battery solutions, including comprehensive battery testing, logistics, and regular technical maintenance of such energy storage systems.

To note, SGE is a Baku-based plant that manufactures and refurbishes various types of batteries.

It's the first local company in the country to use BSI (Battery Size Indicator) technology for batteries to guarantee a reduction in industrial waste and ensure environmental protection.

