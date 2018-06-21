Azerbaijan becomes associate partner of EU FutureTrust project

21 June 2018 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Information and Computing Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies was elected as an associate partner of the Future Trust project of the European Union, the ministry told Trend June 21.

The ministry stated that the associate partnership will simplify the process of mutual recognition of the electronic signatures between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The FutureTrust project was launched June 1, 2016 with the financial support of the EU within the research and innovation program Horizon 2020. The activities of 16 partner organizations from 10 countries participating in the project are coordinated by the Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany.

The main objective of the FutureTrust project is to support the practical application of eIDAS electronic identification (eID) legislation in e-commerce and distribution of trust services in the EU and beyond.

Since 2016, the new eIDAS legislation (2014/910/ EU) (electronic identification and trust services) has been applied in the EU, replacing the EU directive on electronic signature No. 1999/93/EC, dated December 13, 1999.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Canada’s Zenith Energy discloses amount to be raised by share placement
Oil&Gas 20:58
New agricultural insurance rules to be worked out in Azerbaijan after adoption of law
Economy news 20:55
Azerbaijan’s Trade House to open in Ukraine
Economy news 20:05
Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs meet
Politics 19:45
Azerbaijani IT company automates work of Kyrgyzstan’s Hydrometeorology Agency
ICT 19:32
Russian FM talks unfulfilled UN resolutions on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:07
Italy PM says EU draft text on immigration will be withdrawn
Europe 17:38
Azerbaijan plans to facilitate process of agricultural insurance in country
Economy news 17:36
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:35
Iran’s culture minister due in Azerbaijan
Society 16:30
Kazakh Kuryk port to co-op with Azerbaijani companies (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:26
EU investigates Qatar's long-term LNG contracts
Europe 15:47
Azerbaijani developers launch for international sale of mini UAV
ICT 15:38
Azerbaijani banks may face new cyber threat
ICT 15:32
EU supports efforts to find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict: Mogherini
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:12
Azerbaijan may implement single hospital management system
ICT 14:48
Azerbaijan to provide nanotechnologies for Vietnam's oil & gas industry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:25
Germany, Israel sharply increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 13:57