Azerbaijan becomes associate partner of EU FutureTrust project

Information and Computing Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies was elected as an associate partner of the Future Trust project of the European Union, the ministry told Trend June 21.

The ministry stated that the associate partnership will simplify the process of mutual recognition of the electronic signatures between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The FutureTrust project was launched June 1, 2016 with the financial support of the EU within the research and innovation program Horizon 2020. The activities of 16 partner organizations from 10 countries participating in the project are coordinated by the Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany.

The main objective of the FutureTrust project is to support the practical application of eIDAS electronic identification (eID) legislation in e-commerce and distribution of trust services in the EU and beyond.

Since 2016, the new eIDAS legislation (2014/910/ EU) (electronic identification and trust services) has been applied in the EU, replacing the EU directive on electronic signature No. 1999/93/EC, dated December 13, 1999.

