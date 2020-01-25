Indian Routern.com company eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in IT sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

An Indian IT company may be implementing joint projects with Uzbekistan in the mentioned sphere, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Indian Routern.com company’s delegation, with the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Delhi, is visiting Uzbekistan to discover the possibilities of implementing joint projects in Information Technology fields.

Routern.com is an IT company, which offers travelers opportunity to plan their destinations with personalized routes. The company boasts extensive database of places and backed by a robust technological foundation.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with administration of the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan. Also, delegation will conduct trainings for Uzbek specialists in such areas as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, virtual reality and current trends in software development.

Routern.com experts will visit a specialized IT school named after Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi, where they will discuss the prospects of joint development’s implementing and conduct training courses for students of this school.

