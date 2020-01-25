Indian Routern.com company eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in IT sector

25 January 2020 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

An Indian IT company may be implementing joint projects with Uzbekistan in the mentioned sphere, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Indian Routern.com company’s delegation, with the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Delhi, is visiting Uzbekistan to discover the possibilities of implementing joint projects in Information Technology fields.

Routern.com is an IT company, which offers travelers opportunity to plan their destinations with personalized routes. The company boasts extensive database of places and backed by a robust technological foundation.

During the visit, the delegation will meet with administration of the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan. Also, delegation will conduct trainings for Uzbek specialists in such areas as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, virtual reality and current trends in software development.

Routern.com experts will visit a specialized IT school named after Muhammad Al-Khwarizmi, where they will discuss the prospects of joint development’s implementing and conduct training courses for students of this school.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​control valve
Tenders 14:30
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​temperature detector
Tenders 14:03
Uzbek president outlines major plans for work of local banks in near future
Finance 12:40
Work on Uzbek Tandircha-Shurtanneftegaz, Chigil-Mubarek gas pipelines continues
Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkmenistan reaches new heights in trade with Uzbekistan
Business 10:24
Marubeni, Uztransgaz plans to implement memorandum on co-op
Business 24 January 19:27
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to his Turkish counterpart
Politics 15:10
Kazakhstan to implement various projects within industrialization roadmap
Business 15:04
Yerevan pursues policy of armenization of Azerbaijan’s historical monuments: statement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:03
Azerbaijani officials in talks to provide assistance to Turkey over quake
Politics 14:58
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​control valve
Tenders 14:30
Number of MP candidates in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 14:30
Uzbekistan to host first Tashkent International Investment Forum
Business 14:09
Japan confirms third case of Wuhan virus
Other News 14:08
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest announces tender to buy ​temperature detector
Tenders 14:03