Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan jointly with commercial banks launched universal standardized service of QR-online payments, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Within this system, trade and service enterprises (business entities) form and register a QR code through commercial banks serving them.

Buyers pay for goods and services by scanning the seller's QR-code and entering the purchase amount in the mobile application of the payment service provider, with the funds withdrawn from bank card accounts and electronic wallets linked to the application.

Sales and service companies can monitor the receipt of funds online via the QR-online system through the "@onlineqrbot" channel in Telegram via a bank personal account, or via SMS-informing.

It is expected that the new service of banks will be in demand by organizations operating in the field of delivery of goods and passengers transportation, as it is considered the most convenient means of accepting payments via QR-code without using terminals.

Currently, in the course of QR-online system implementation by commercial banks, more than 3,000 QR-stickers have been provided to trade and service enterprises in Tashkent.

