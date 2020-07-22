Mobile internet usage increases in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Mobile internet usage has increased to a record high on the background of COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, Trend reports referring to Georgian Communications Commission.

The country's population consumed 15,670 terabytes of mobile internet in April, when the state of emergency was in full swing, which shows a 167.9-percent growth from the same period of the last year.

The increase in mobile internet consumption has been driven by the strict requirements of social distancing and state of emergency, so internet has become the main source of communication between citizens.

Communications Commission reports that along with the growth of mobile internet consumption, the number of voice calls and SMS messages has significantly decreased in the country. In particular, a total of 333.94 million telephone conversations were made in April, which is 31 percent less comparing to the same period of the previous year, while the number of SMSs reached 156.28 million, which is 40 percent lower compared to the previous year.

Due to these factors, the retail revenues of operators in April amounted to 34.07 million lari ($11.2 million), which is 12 percent less than in 2019.

