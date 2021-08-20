Azerbaijan is developing infosystems based int'l standards - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Information systems are being developed in Azerbaijan through the principle of security by design and given the best practices to minimize risks, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the ministry, such concepts as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ are absent in the field of information security.

"Information security works like this - potential threats, risks and impacts on the workflow are assessed, and measures are proposed to reduce risks to the appropriate level. At the same time, efforts are made to ensure that security measures do not interfere with business processes and don’t cause great potential damage," the ministry said.

"Taking into account all the above, we apply the best risk mitigation practices, develop information systems in accordance with the security by design principle (envisioning provision of security at all stages of the production process) and use the products of world leaders in the field of information security, as well as to conduct annual ISO 27001 certification," added the ministry.

