USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns

USAID (United States Agency for International Development) plans to collaborate with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, USAID told Trend commenting on current projects to develop the digital economy in Turkmenistan.

It is noted that USAID strongly believes developing a digital economy in Turkmenistan is an emerging opportunity for the youth of Turkmenistan and the country more broadly. Thus, USAID is engaging in a number of initiatives to expand e-commerce and the digital economy more broadly in Turkmenistan.

"Based on the Kazakhstani e-tax system, USAID supported the Union of Economists of Turkmenistan in developing an e-Tax system for consideration by the Government of Turkmenistan. The proposed system, which utilizes e-based systems, will help simplify the tax reporting processes," USAID said.

Also, USAID activities are promoting the application of the International Standard Organization’s ISO 27001 Information Security Management standard to strengthen the growth potential and export competitiveness of IT companies in Turkmenistan.

USAID stressed that as Turkmen IT companies are increasingly certified, opportunities for contracting and outsourcing with advanced western software producers will be increased.

"USAID initiatives will train Turkmen consultants and auditors on the implementation of ISO 27001 and pilot implementation and certification with four selected IT companies, who will be co-funding the expenses," the agency said.

Furthermore, USAID plans to collaborate with local partners to implement e-commerce campaigns at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

"In collaboration with the Turkmen information portal Orient, an electronic media outlet, the campaign will raise the public’s awareness of and interest in online stores, marketplaces, and services to support e-commerce growth," USAID said.

