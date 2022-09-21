Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers to approve strategy for ensuring cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The strategy for ensuring cybersecurity of Azerbaijan has been submitted for the approval of Cabinet of Minister of Azerbaijan, Chief of Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan Tural Mammadov said during the event on 'Cyber-secure economy: reforms, innovative approaches and solutions', Trend reports.

According to him, the formation of Azerbaijan's strategy for cybersecurity was launched back in 2018.

"The strategy covers such areas as global trends, objectives, analysis of the current situation as well as priority directions: cybersecurity, infrastructure, struggle against fraud and cyber-attacks, formations of cyber hygiene, international cooperation and a number of others," he said.

Mammadov noted that the process of approving the strategy was delayed due to the adaptation to legislation, rapid changes in the cyber environment and some other reasons.

"The strategy has currently been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan for approval," he informed.

"Azerbaijan is actively cooperating with local universities to prepare a training program for students in relevant specialties. So, in cooperation with Azerbaijani civil service with one of the country's universities, it's intended to train 1,000 IT specialists for free in the next three years," Mammadov added.