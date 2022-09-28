Azerbaijan can become digital hub of region - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan can become a digital hub of the region, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said during the 5th conference on electronic infrastructures of the Eastern Partnership, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, large-scale work is underway in the country to develop information technologies, ‘green’ technologies and economy.

"These projects are also being implemented in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. We are working on a project to cover the entire country with internet access until 2024, develop 'cloud technologies' and a national electronic signature,” the deputy minister noted. “Our country is also participating in regional projects. So, together with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, we are laying fiber optic cables along the bottom of the Caspian Sea. The implementation of all these initiatives will help turn Azerbaijan into a digital hub of our region.”

He also noted that great attention is paid to the development of human capital.

"This year, we have trained 800 IT specialists, and it’s planned to increase this number to 2,000 next year. We are also expanding training programs in the IT field," added Mammadov.