Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction

Tenders 27 February 2020 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction
Azerbaijan discloses number of suspected coronavirus patients
Azerbaijan discloses number of suspected coronavirus patients
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan
Int’l Volunteers Forum of Islamic Countries held in Baku (PHOTO)
Int’l Volunteers Forum of Islamic Countries held in Baku (PHOTO)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discloses volume of assets Oil&Gas 17:42
All visitors entering Georgia via Red Bridge border crossing point checked Georgia 17:39
Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country Politics 17:35
EU says equivalence for financial services not part of trade talks with UK Europe 17:32
Turkmen Ministry opens tender for ceramic tile plant construction Tenders 17:23
Deadline for gas refining plant construction at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field revealed Oil&Gas 17:14
Ministry of Health of Georgia: No Azerbaijani citizens suspected of coronavirus infection Georgia 17:11
Iran-Russia conference on customs cooperation cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak Business 17:07
Civil Aviation Agency: Georgia not to cancel flights with other countries at this stage Transport 17:06
Azerbaijan's Brightman company to enter new foreign markets Business 16:38
Azerbaijan - Turkey trade continues to grow Business 16:29
President Ilham Aliyev presented Order “For Service to Motherland” 1st Class to Artur Rasizade (PHOTO) Politics 16:25
Israel confirms coronavirus in man who returned from Italy Israel 16:15
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group talks on reconstruction of big facility in Baku Construction 16:15
Azerbaijan’s Khazar Inshaat company talks construction of housing estates in one of Baku’s settlements Construction 16:11
German companies have good opportunities to take part in Uzbekistan's construction sector Business 16:11
Investments of German companies in Uzbekistan increase Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan discloses number of suspected coronavirus patients Society 16:05
Exports of textile raw materials from Turkey to Iran increase World 15:59
Turkmenistan increases chemical imports from Turkey Turkey 15:46
ESET talks vulnerability of operating systems in Azerbaijan ICT 15:46
Taxi group wins right to join Uber's London license appeal case Europe 15:45
Volume of crude oil transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 15:45
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments made in Turkish economy Business 15:38
Turkmenistan significantly increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 15:24
Turkmenistan increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 15:21
Baku hosts meeting of youth & sports ministers of Islamic countries Politics 15:19
Turkmenistan reduces import of textile raw materials from Turkey Turkey 15:09
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Society 15:04
Kazakhstan's Air Astana says sudden reduction of flights to S.Korea "inappropriate" Transport 15:03
Turkmenistan's ministry opens tender for construction of valve manufacturing workshop Tenders 14:51
Iran discloses coronavirus death toll Iran 14:49
France's Macron says coronavirus 'epidemic is on the way' Europe 14:47
How will coronavirus affect gas prices? Oil&Gas 14:45
Judge rejects UK government's Heathrow Airport expansion plan Europe 14:43
Britain on collision course with EU with trade talks mandate Europe 14:42
Oil prices to face additional downside risk from coronavirus in 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 14:41
Biggest voluntary medical insurance contract remains valid in Azerbaijan Economy 14:40
Azerbaijani furniture company talks designing new products in 2020 Business 14:35
Uzbekistan transitions to international financial reporting standards Finance 14:34
Turkey establishes field hospitals on border with Iran Turkey 14:26
Japan says China leader Xi's visit still on despite coronavirus Other News 14:26
Political analyst: Azerbaijan and Turkey - main guarantors of security, dev't in region Politics 14:22
6th Ministerial Meeting to be held in Baku within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 14:19
India's GDP seen growing at 4.7% year-on-year in December quarter, with virus impact to come Other News 13:59
Greece, Bulgaria pledge to accelerate IGB’s construction in tandem with TAP Oil&Gas 13:56
High-ranking Iranian official infected with coronavirus Iran 13:49
Iran to put up various oil products for sale at IRENEX on Feb.29 Oil&Gas 13:49
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 13:48
Int’l Volunteers Forum of Islamic Countries held in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:35
Turkmenistan introducing digital documentation ICT 13:32
Kazakhstan acquiring info on its citizens wishing to leave coronavirus-infected S.Korea Kazakhstan 13:27
Passengers from Seoul quarantined at Tashkent airport Transport 13:25
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas buys share in major oil extracting company Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan - Iran trade turnover drops Finance 13:18
Turkey suspends all flights from Iran due to coronavirus World 13:13
Azerbaijan continues work on development of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 13:08
A Cooperation Agreement between Innovation Agency, EKVITA, “AGRIBIOEKOTEX” LLC, “TRENDTECH” LLC and “FRUCTUS” LLC (PHOTO) Society 13:06
Azerbaijan's Health Ministry on reports on Georgian citizen infected with COVID-19 Society 12:58
IKEA reduces climate footprint for the first time Europe 12:52
Azerbaijan's satellite communications operator intends to expand its activity ICT 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:44
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27 Finance 12:26
Uzbekistan to increase gold production Finance 12:25
Georgian PM: no reason to panic after first case of coronavirus reported Transport 12:23
Azerbaijan's State Border Service refutes reports on closure of border with Georgia Transport 12:11
Official talks on Iran maritime relations with neighboring countries amid coronavirus Business 12:03
Number of people dead from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 11:58
No restrictions on movement of vehicles across Azerbaijan-Georgia border Transport 11:44
Baku Higher Oil School delegation takes part in Eurasia Higher Education Summit (PHOTO) Society 11:42
Uzbekistan, Turkey to expand co-op in industrial sphere Business 11:39
Turkish ministry reveals amount of cargo transshipped by Russian ships via ports of Turkey Turkey 11:32
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish ports by Bulgarian vessels in January revealed Turkey 11:24
Iran increases number of laboratories for detecting coronavirus Iran 11:17
StealthMail, Microsoft hold Cybersecurity Day in Baku ICT 11:12
Official: Domestic production - solution for Iran's mine industry Business 11:07
Uzbekneftegaz reconstructs idle gas well of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:01
Five people killed in building fire in northeast France Europe 10:59
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers amends order for use of National Emblem Politics 10:52
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 26 Oil&Gas 10:50
Raiffeisen Bank planning to further tighten bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan Finance 10:48
Raiffeisen Bank working on proper activity of foreign investors on Azerbaijani securities market Finance 10:45
Dollar cedes gains as U.S. virus spread deepens pandemic fear Finance 10:43
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 27 Finance 10:35
Denmark confirms first coronavirus case in man returning from holiday in Italy Europe 10:34
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company announces tender to buy equipment Tenders 10:27
Spring break in one of the best European resorts Edem Resort Medical & SPA (PHOTO) Society 10:20
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction at Bloomberg trading platform Finance 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 27 Finance 10:16
Ukrainian, Uzbek textile companies to establish spinning mill in Uzbekistan Business 10:14
Fitch affirms rating of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 10:08
Azerbaijan’s Agah Group to begin full-scale reconstruction project in Georgia Construction 10:07
Iranian public, private universities closed for week due to coronavirus spread Iran 10:03
Russia not planning evacuation effort from South Korea amid coronavirus Russia 10:01
Minister: Risk of coronavirus threat in Georgia increases Georgia 09:57
Equinor int'l energy company to start drilling of exploratory well in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:53
Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah pilgrimage, tourism amid coronavirus Arab World 09:52
Wix rival Elementor raises $15m Israel 09:39
Azerbaijan's Atena LLC to introduce new dairy products in early 2020 Business 09:34
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times on Feb.26- Feb.27 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:32
All news