Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of chemical reagents

Tenders 19 November 2021 20:18 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of chemical reagents
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey's aviation fuel exports to Georgia plummet Georgia 21:35
Japanese women’s team ranks first in trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 20:48
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to recharge fire extinguishers Tenders 20:46
Azerbaijan's Mobil Group talks brokerage services for foreign companies investing in Karabakh Economy 20:32
Bank of Georgia financing confectionery plant construction Georgia 20:23
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of chemical reagents Tenders 20:18
US women’s team grabs gold in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 20:17
Russian companies invited to participate in Azerbaijani energy projects as investors Economy 20:16
Baku holds award ceremony of winners at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 20:14
Azerbaijan, EU to work on digital transformation projects Economy 20:07
President of Kazakhstan launches construction at thermal power plant in Almaty Kazakhstan 19:50
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in tumbling, double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO) Society 19:48
Port of Baku plays important role as transport hub between Europe and Asia - Director-General Transport 19:45
Russia grabs gold in tumbling at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 19:44
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall on November 19 Uzbekistan 19:43
Georgia shares its top partners by trade turnover Georgia 19:42
Baku names gymnasts reaching finals in synchronized trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships Society 19:42
Russia grabs gold in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 19:38
FIG Athletes' Commission rep for Trampoline Gymnastics elected in Baku Society 19:30
EBRD conducts training for private educational institutions of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 19:18
French, Qatari and Japanese companies to jointly built CCGT plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 19:14
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 3 servicemen to Armenia Politics 19:05
Azerbaijan may cancel individual ID cards for its U-15 citizens Society 19:04
AGF organizes 35th FIG World Championships at highest level - FIG Technical Committee Society 19:02
Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection of state employees engaged in intelligence activities Society 18:10
AZAL to Start Operating Flights to another Airport in Moscow Transport 18:02
French women’s team wins gold in tumbling at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 17:57
Sharp rise in gas hub prices may undermine competitiveness of gas in automotive, shipping industries Oil&Gas 17:49
Finals among teams start at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:44
Security guarantees will be discussed at future Putin-Biden meetings — Kremlin US 17:36
India displays logistics capabilities to support forces in Ladakh Other News 17:33
India to hold first 2+2 with Russia on December 6 Other News 17:31
Natural gas spot prices to continue bullish trend in 4Q 2021 Oil&Gas 17:31
UAE, Israel to jointly develop unmanned military, commercial vessels Arab World 17:14
Global pipeline gas trade to rise consistently in short-term period Oil&Gas 17:12
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from South Kemachi field Uzbekistan 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17:03
The first tranche of Silk Way West Airlines bonds has been released Society 16:56
World may face natural gas shortage in upcoming years Oil&Gas 16:50
Azerbaijan confirms 2,233 more COVID-19 cases, 2,401 recoveries Society 16:45
Azerbaijan discusses potential projects for co-op on renewable energy with EU (PHOTO) Economy 16:45
Global natural gas consumption to rise as of 2021 amid cold weather - GECF Oil&Gas 16:44
Russia, Switzerland agree to develop cooperation in ‘green’ economy Russia 16:38
Azerbaijan to open several children's rehabilitation centers Society 16:32
Production in Uzbekistan's agriculture, fishery, forestry sectors growing Uzbekistan 16:29
Pfizer to apply for EU authorization of its COVID pill on Friday US 16:20
Azerbaijani FemTech talks need for big changes in local innovation sector ICT 16:17
Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID spreads Europe 16:08
OPEC+ oil output below target again in Oct as members cut more than agreed Arab World 16:06
President of Kazakhstan comments on nuclear power plant construction prospects Kazakhstan 16:01
Russian FM expresses confidence in trilateral meeting among Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian leaders Politics 16:00
India gets re-elected to UNESCO executive board for 2021-25 term Other News 15:58
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund reveals number of apartments rented out with right to purchase Economy 15:58
India’s demand for petroleum products to accelerate next year Oil&Gas 15:46
Azerbaijani gymnast strives for gold at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 15:43
IMF shares forecast on Kazakhstan's sustainable development Kazakhstan 15:33
India, Singapore in talks to resume commercial flights soon Other News 15:19
Azerbaijan may introduce new fines for legal entities and individuals Society 15:19
China’s demand growth for petroleum products to slow down in 2022 Oil&Gas 15:03
Azerbaijani state agency denies allegations of cancellation of citizens disability payments (PHOTO) Society 15:00
Smart City Azerbaijan developing concepts of creating "smart" cities and villages for liberated lands Economy 14:48
Azerbaijan discloses income from communication services in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy 14:41
Georgia sharply increases oil imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 14:37
Europe, Asia Pacific to see highest oil demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 14:31
Azerbaijan significantly improves digital infrastructure for disability assessment - state agency Society 14:23
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches finals at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku Society 14:06
Baku has all necessary conditions for participants of 35th FIG World Championships - US gymnast Society 14:05
UBS revises India's GDP growth forecast to 9.5% from 8.9% for FY22 Other News 14:03
Azerbaijan unveils Mikhail Malkin’s score at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO) Society 14:02
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan interested in simplifying cargo transportation through Azerbaijan Transport 14:01
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases cargo, passenger traffic in 9M2021 Economy 14:00
Turkey reveals cargo traffic stats for its Cesme port in 9M2021 Turkey 14:00
Baku - like second home, gymnast Luuk Swinkels says Society 13:30
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 19 Uzbekistan 13:24
Georgia names its top trading partners by exports Georgia 13:24
Expo 2020 Dubai hosts events dedicated to Azerbaijan's National Day (PHOTO) Politics 13:16
Georgia shares data on trade turnover with Azerbaijan Georgia 13:06
Azerbaijan shares data on mine clearance on border with Iran (PHOTO) Politics 12:58
IFC reveals funds allocated to support Azerbaijan’s private sector Economy 12:51
Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases — crisis center Russia 12:43
Georgia shares data on TOP-5 import partners for 10M2021 Georgia 12:25
KPMG in Azerbaijan welcomes new Partner, Head of Advisory Finance 12:19
Students of BHOS become winners of international scientific conference (PHOTO) Society 12:17
NEQSOL Holding supported Azerbaijan Investment & Culture Summit Economy 12:16
Command-staff exercises held in one of formations of Azerbaijani Land Forces (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Turkey discloses number of companies with Azerbaijani capital registered in 10M2021 Turkey 12:14
Azerbaijan's tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh Tourism 12:14
Azerbaijani parliament to consider amendment to law on ID cards Society 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of new Bilajari locomotive depot (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:07
Second day of 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 12:06
Georgia's foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 11:56
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 19 Georgia 11:56
Ukrainian Bees Airline to launch flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja Transport 11:42
Kazakhstan among promising countries in digital economy - Agency for Protection and Dev’t of Competition Kazakhstan 11:35
Georgian domestic tourism shows positive recovery – PMC Georgia 11:29
Russian company names partner in Azerbaijan for upcoming release of IT products ICT 11:29
Oil market to flip from deficit to oversupply in Q2 2022 Oil&Gas 11:19
Gas prices in Europe to face additional upside pressure Oil&Gas 11:12
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Economy 10:55
Unilever bags $5 bln deal with CVC for tea business Europe 10:46
All news