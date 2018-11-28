Russia's S7 Airlines opens new direct flight to Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

From Dec. 4, Russia’s S7 Airlines opens direct regular flights from Novosibirsk to Uzbekistan's Namangan, Uzbek media reported.

Tickets for the new flight are already on sale.

Flights will be operated on Tuesdays. The plane takes off from Novosibirsk at 13:55 and lands in Namangan at 14:55 local time. The return flight departs at 16:25 and arrives in Novosibirsk at 21:20.

The flights will be operated on Airbus A320 planes.

“We are developing a route network in the CIS countries and are pleased to offer passengers a new direct flight from Novosibirsk to Namangan, the second largest city in Uzbekistan. S7 Airlines also operates flights from the capital of Siberia [Novosibirsk] to Tashkent and Fergana, and in 2019 flights will be opened to Bukhara,” Commercial Director of the S7 Group Igor Veretennikov said.

A source in the Russian airline earlier told Trend that S7 Airlines is considering the possibility of increasing the number of flights to Uzbekistan in case if the authorized agencies of the two countries agree on further liberalization of air transportation.

“The frequency of flights of S7 Airlines corresponds to current agreements,” the source noted. “On April 30, 2018, the airline began to operate flights from Moscow to Samarkand, and regular flights to Tashkent will begin on August 3.”

In 2017, S7 Airlines transported about 85,000 passengers to/from the cities of Uzbekistan, which is 15 percent more than in 2016, according to the source.

