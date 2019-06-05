Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists

5 June 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen Embassy in Georgia hosts presentation of first Caspian Economic Forum
Georgia 31 May 13:41
Azerbaijani macaroni factory increases export to Georgia
Economy 30 May 16:46
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 29 May 18:15
Georgia announces timeframe for construction of EV production plant
Economy 28 May 11:38
Azerbaijan, Georgia agree to simplify border crossings during UEFA Europa League final
Society 27 May 19:02
Azerbaijani company plans to increase production of plastic and composite pipes
Economy 27 May 16:55
Latest
Turkmen Ministry extends tender to produce building materials
Tenders 12:18
Foreign entrepreneurs interested in creating logistics hub in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:12
BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to jointly develop electric car components
Other News 11:45
Russian company upgrades three airports in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:31
Iran tries to solve banking problems with South Korea
Finance 11:12
Samsung Electronics to cut China phone output as market share sinks
Other News 11:06
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10:17