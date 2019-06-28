Georgian minister holds meeting with tourism sector entrepreneurs

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava held meetings with representatives of the tourism sector, Trend reports via apsny.ge.

The minister discussed issues of overcoming challenges in tourism with representatives of branded hotels.

Turnava believes that it is very important to jointly take measures which will soften the negative effect in the tourism industry.

“We discussed various options with representatives of branded hotels, how to help them in logistics - new flights, charters, financing of certain transfers, financial support and using our existing financial mechanisms for this. We are talking about both new opportunities for attracting tourists from different markets, and the preservation of the traditional market, including the Russian one,” said Natia Turnava.

The minister said that Georgia is an open, hospitable and safe country, including for tourists from Russia.

